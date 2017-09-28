Gerald's Game: How director Mike Flanagan made Stephen King's 'unfilmable book' into a film

Been to the cinema recently? Then you probably know Stephen King adaptations are all the rage right now. The latest, It, has broken numerous box-office records. Earlier this year, The Dark Tower was unleashed onto the world

On TV screens, King's also remained a dominating presence. There was The Mist earlier this year. Mr. Mercedes is currently running, with Brendan Gleeson as the leading character. Later this year, Castle Rock — produced by JJ Abrams — will finally be released.

Netflix are now hoping to capitalise on King-fever. Come the 20 October and Zak Hilditch's adaptation of 1922 lands. Before then, though, comes Gerald's Game, a film that's already received glowing reviews from critics.

The film focusses on a husband and wife — Jessie (an excellent Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) — who holiday to a remote retreat in an attempt to rejuvenate their marriage.

Gerald, without his wife's knowledge, brings along some handcuffs and uses them to tie Jessie to the bed for a sex game. Unfortunately, Gerald has a heart attack almost immediately after restraining Jessie, leaving the woman handcuffed and unable to escape.

Now, that all happens within the first 10 minutes of the story, the rest taking place almost exclusively with Jessie tied to the bed. How do you fill another 90 minutes of screentime with your leading character trapped in one location?

Somehow, director Mike Flanagan has pulled off what many thought to be impossible: making an engaging film out of what many have called an 'unfilmable' book.

How did Flanagan — who previously helmed the horror films Ouija: Origin of Evil, Before I Wake, and Oculus — pull off the impressive feat? The Independent sat down with the director, along with producer Trevor Macy, to find out.

Hi guys, hope you’re well.

Trevor: Apart from recovering from jet lag, we’re getting there.

Mike: I’ve come from Atlanta, where we’ve been working on our upcoming Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House, a horror-drama based on Shirley Jackson’s book. Did you read the novel?

I’m afraid I haven’t.

Trevor: I think it’s better known in the US than overseas. She wrote it in 1959. I think Stephen King called it 'the best horror novel of the 20th century'. It was then made into a movie by Robert Wise in 1963 called The Haunting.

Mike: And then Jan de Bont made a version in 1999 that we don’t talk about…

I look forward to your version! Onto Gerald’s Game, which was very enjoyable. What drew you to this story?

Mike: I’ve wanted to make this story since I was 19. I’m a Stephen King fanatic. When I was in college I read the book and thought it was amazing but unfilmable. Half my life I’ve been trying to make this movie.

Funny that you say Gerald’s Game is unfilmable because I told someone about the adaptation and they — having read the book — couldn’t believe someone was actually able to make a coherent movie from those pages.

Mike: The book, as it’s written, is really impossible to adapt. We had to find a mechanism to make the story cinematic while being faithful to the story, which is a beautiful story. In the book, Gerald’s dead and gone by page 10 and the rest of the book takes place entirely in Jessie’s head. It’s a stream of consciousness. The trick for us was trying to make that visually interesting. What we came up with was keeping Gerald — played by Bruce Greenwood — in the movie by taking that inner monologue and making it an outer monologue. It was really hard.

