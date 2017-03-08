'Geostorm' Trailer: Some Deadly Weather Is Brewing (Exclusive)

Gerard Butler is no stranger to saving the world, as evidenced by his two recent outings protecting the president from terrorist threats in Olympus Has Fallen and its sequel, London Has Fallen. He’ll once again be called into action when the entire planet is besieged by some less-than-sunny weather in this fall’s disaster film Geostorm — and we now have its exclusive first trailer above.

Butler stars as a scientist who’s tasked with fixing the futuristic satellites that control the planet’s weather after they start causing chaos due to some sort of sinister malfunction. Set — ironically, of course — to the creepy-soothing sounds of “What a Wonderful World,” the clip shows cities being swamped by tidal waves, beaches overrun by deadly mist, streets bursting into flames, fields torn to shreds by tornados, and frozen planes plummeting from the sky — CGI-heavy images that are accompanied by glimpses of various movie stars (including Butler, Ed Harris, Abbie Cornish and Jim Sturgess) looking on in awe-struck horror.

From the looks of its promo, Geostorm will follow in the grand destructive tradition of movies like Independence Day and Godzilla, which is little surprise given that it will be the directorial debut of writer/producer Dean Devlin, who worked on those prior hits as part of his long-running collaboration with director Roland Emmerich. Whether it will equal those modern-catastrophe hits will be known later this year. The film touches down in theaters on Oct. 20.

The ‘Geostorm’ poster More

Read more: