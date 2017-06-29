George Lucas kicks off with autograph hunters

‘Beware of middle-aged men carrying Sharpies’ – it’s a motto that ‘Star Wars’ legend George Lucas lives by.

Yesterday in Beverly Hills, the producer and director was accosted by autograph hunters by what appeared to be a skip, battling through the crowd of folk wanting his John Hancock.

A camera from celebrity news site TMZ caught the incident, as he quickly became irritated with the series of posters and prints being shoved towards him.

“I’m not going to keep doing this, guys. This is 200 dollars a signature, so why don’t you just go out and get a job?” he says after tagging up, by his reckoning, around $1000 worth of sellable merchandise.

“These people are here to make money. They’re not fans, they don’t care. They just want to make money.”

Pointing at one gent, the grumpy billionaire added: “He just got $1000 worth of stuff.”

Lucas was also asked a few other ‘Star Wars’-related questions by the TMZ reporter, including how he thinks Ron Howard will get on picking up the director’s job for the new ‘Han Solo’ spin-off movie, after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired last week.

“I think he’ll be great,” he said. Any suggestions for him?

“Nope. Not my job,” he added.

Asked what he thinks about Mark Hamill finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said: “I think that’s fine.”

Yesterday, plans for Lucas’s $1.2 billion art museum were given the go-ahead by Los Angeles City Council.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will house 10,000 of Lucas’s collection of paintings including works by Degas and Renoir.

There will also be a substantial collection of his movie memorabilia on display, including the original Darth Vader mask and the first lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker.

