Michael Caine interview: 'Every single person I knew became rich'

He was born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite and grew up in south London. His mother was a char lady and his father was a Billingsgate fishmarket porter. During the 1960s, he became Britain’s biggest film star. Now, 50 years on, Michael Caine is revisiting the decade that made his fortune in a new film, My Generation (screening this week at the Venice Festival). The documentary, which Caine co-produced and narrates, offers an insider’s view of a transformational era in British society, when the class system at last began to shift and colour seeped into a previously grey world.

The films shows the Swinging Sixties through Caine’s eyes – and through the eyes of some illustrious contemporaries he has interviewed: Twiggy, Roger Daltrey, Paul McCartney, Marianne Faithful and David Bailey among them. Impresario Simon Fuller initiated the project which is directed by David Batty and scripted by Ian La Frenais and Dick Clement. The filmmakers have sourced huge amounts of archive.

“It was a case of waiting until they were available. They’re extraordinarily busy and important people,” Caine says of his interviewees. Arranging to speak to them all apparently took two and a half years but you don’t imagine that many of them will have kept Caine waiting for too long.

If you want to find the real roots of the swinging Sixties, Caine, now 84, suggests that the British education system may be the place to start. “I won the 11-plus scholarship,” he remembers. “One of the most amazing things is that in all the interviews I did for this film, every young male rock and roll singer that I talked to, I deliberately asked where they went to school. Every single one of them went to grammar school.” They got “posh educations” for nothing.

Michael Caine as British-born ladies' man Alfie in the 1966 film (Rex)

Even if they were determined to have a good time, Caine and his contemporaries had all been conscientious students and they retained a strong work ethic. “Every single person I knew became rich,” says Caine.

In the documentary, Marianne Faithful pinpoints the election of the Labour Government in 1946 as being what “set the 60s up.” There was a “change of diet, a change of healthcare and good education for everyone.” Nonetheless, the picture that Caine draws of life in pre-60s Britain is drab in the extreme. He was born in the Depression era and grew up during the Second World War. “We waited every day to see if we were going to get a telegram saying our dad was dead,” he tells me. “The war was over. Then we were sent to Malaya and Korea to kill people. Then we came back and it was miserable as sin in the 50s Fifties with smog and rationing and everything. Then, we got to the Sixties and said we’re going to have a good time.”

At first, having “a good time” was an uphill struggle. There was no pop music on the BBC. (He and his friends had to listen to Radio Luxembourg or the American Forces’ network.) It was the Cold War and there was the threat of nuclear annihilation wiping them all out in minutes. All this, though, just concentrated the minds of Caine’s generation. They were determined to enjoy themselves while they could. Nothing was going to stop them, neither the disapproval of their elders nor the prospect of nuclear Armageddon.

Caine’s acting career had begun when he appeared on stage in a school pantomime. His flies were down, he got a laugh and he was “hooked.” At the time, though, theatre and cinema didn’t offer much opportunity for a working-class boy from South London. He talks with disdain of the films the British were making. They all featured upper-class types whose lives he couldn’t even begin to relate to.”From the way they talked, I thought all of the actors were dukes and duchesses,” he says in the documentary.

