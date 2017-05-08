Geena Davis Talks About ‘A League of Their Own’ at 25th-Anniversary Reunion Baseball Game

This year marks the 25th anniversary of A League of Their Own, the female-empowerment comedy-drama about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Every year, the Bentonville film festival in Springdale, Ark., holds a reunion game at Arvest Ballpark to honor the film, and fans got a special treat this year when Geena Davis showed up.

Geena Davis (Photo: Getty) More

Davis talked to northwestern Arkansas’s Fox24 about League‘s lasting effect. “I’m a big supporter of women’s sports. It means a lot to me because I only learned to play sports because of A League of Their Own,” she said.

Fans even showed up in costume to honor the film, which meant so much to so many women and little girls, and even inspired Davis herself. Twenty-five years later, the film, which also starred Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna, still resonates with so many.

