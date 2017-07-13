Gary Oldman is Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour trailer

“We shall fight on the beaches…”

He’s the most iconic British Prime Minister in history – Winston Churchill took the fight back to the Nazis. Now, it looks as though Gary Oldman has stepped up for the role of a lifetime in ‘Darkest Hour’.

Yep – that’s Gary Oldman.

And while it looks nothing like the actor himself, his portrayal of Winston Churchill is almost eerily accurate.

It’s World War II and Britain faces its greatest threat – the rise of the Nazis.

Gary Oldman becomes Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour – Credit: Working Title More

It’s a crucial moment in the fight back against Adolf Hitler, and new Prime Minister Winston Churchill is determined to make a stand. It’s one of the most widely-studied periods in British history… and now it’s coming to the big screen.

Along with some of Churchill’s most famous quotes:

“When will the lesson be learned,” he shouts. “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth.”

“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A thrilling and inspiring true story begins on the eve of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.”

‘Darkest Hour’ stars Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, and Ronal Pickup.

Joe Wright directed the film based on a script by Anthony McCarten.

‘Darkest Hour’ heads to cinemas on 12 January 2018.

