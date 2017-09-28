Gary Oldman transforms into Churchill in new Darkest Hour trailer

A new trailer for ‘Darkest Hour’ is online.

And it’s still hard to believe that’s Gary Oldman.

Winston Churchill was the most iconic Prime Minister in UK history… and now, it looks as though he’s going to be turning heads once again – this time due to Gary Oldman’s incredible transformation as he becomes Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour’.

‘Darkest Hour’ follows the story of Winston Churchill as he becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at the worst possible moment – at the height of World War II.

“You’ve got the weight of the world on your shoulders,” says Kristen Scott Thomas as Churchill’s wife, Clementine Churchill. And she’s not kidding – facing dramatic losses, the British military are being pushed back to Dunkirk.

But Churchill refuses to surrender.

Written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Joe Wright, ‘Darkest Hour’ tells one of the most memorable moments in recent UK history – and Oldman’s performance is so good, he’s already being tipped for an Oscar nod.

Throw in some of Churchill’s most famous quotes, and it’s simply chilling.

“When will the lesson be learned,” he shouts. “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth.”

“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A thrilling and inspiring true story begins on the eve of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.”

‘Darkest Hour’ stars Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, and Ronal Pickup.

Joe Wright directed the film based on a script by Anthony McCarten.

‘Darkest Hour’ heads to cinemas on 12 January 2018.

