Game Of Thrones star Sean Bean weds for fifth time

Actor Sean Bean has married his girlfriend Ashley Moore.

The Game Of Thrones actor, 58, and Moore tied the knot on Thursday in Dorset.

A black and white photograph of the couple on their big day shows them beaming from ear to ear, with Moore in a dress with lace sleeves.

Sean Bean and his new wife Ashley Moore at their wedding in Dorset (handout/PA)

It is Bean’s fifth marriage, and he has three daughters – two with his second wife and one with his third.

The star of BBC drama Broken has become known for playing characters who suffer brutal deaths, including Boromir in Lord Of The Rings and James Bond baddie Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye.

Sean Bean and Ashley Moore arriving for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

His starring role in 2011 as Eddard “Ned” Stark in Game Of Thrones left viewers stunned when his character’s head was hacked off in a shock twist and held aloft by an executioner in the season finale.

In March it was announced the actor will be reprising the role of John Marlott in season two of ITV’s The Frankenstein Chronicles.