Game of Thrones season eight could be ALL feature length episodes

In exciting news from Westeros, it’s thought that season eight of ‘Game of Thrones’ could be made up of feature-length episodes.

With season seven of the blockbusting HBO fantasy series almost upon us – 13 days to go, people – the news comes from the ‘Con of Thrones’, the first dedicated ‘Game of Thrones’ fan convention, which happened in Nashville over the weekend.

Fans were distraught to hear that both season seven and season eight will have fewer episodes than in previous seasons.

Season seven will have seven episodes rather than 10, while it was said that season eight will have just six.

A feature-length episode (82 minutes) was later confirmed for season seven, which lessened the pain slightly.

But according to GoT sound designer Paula Fairfield, who appeared on one of the panel discussions, this could be par for the course in season eight.

Fairfield just said the Season 7 finale of GAME OF THRONES will be 82 mins. Final season they're considering making each ep feature length! — David Chen (@davechensky) July 1, 2017





It’s just rumour at this stage, of course, but if the episodes are lengthened to the 80+ minute mark, it would make the final season of the show roughly the same size as previous seasons (the truncated season seven excluded).

While it’s not been made public why show bosses DB Weiss and David Benioff have decided to make the season shorter, it’s claimed that the scale of the forthcoming series demanded it.

The beloved Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, revealed to the Radio Times: “I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary.

“They feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten.”

Whatever the case, fans are sure to give a unanimous thumbs up to feature-length episodes come season eight.

Elsewhere at the convention, Miltos Yerolemou, who played legendary Bravosi swordsman Syrio Forel, pitched up for a panel dubbed ‘Ghosts of Westeros’, devoted to sadly departed members of the cast.

However, he rather sensationally demurred when he was asked whether in fact he was a ‘ghost of Westeros’, as his demise was never seen on screen back in season one.

Could Syrio be set for a comeback?

Season seven of ‘Game of Thrones’ debuts on July 16.

