Game of Thrones season 7 trailer drops... and it's epic

The first proper trailer for the forthcoming seventh season of ‘Game of Thrones’ has landed, and it’s a real cracker.

With Kit Harington’s Jon Snow proclaiming the coming of ‘the great war’, there’s just as much action as fans would have hoped.

There are Dothraki fighters in combat, Daenerys atop a superb-looking throne (not the Iron one, but impressive nonetheless, and likely the seat at Dragonstone), the Mountain, howls of ‘the king in the north!’ and a massive dragon heading into battle.

Most ominous of all, the words of Liam Cunningham’s Ser Davos Seaworth: “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together we will die. And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

An excellent point.

With not much to go on other than wild, untamed fan theories and rumour, how this seventh season will pan out remains a closely-guarded secret.

We’ll find out when we return to Westeros (via HBO and Sky Atlantic) on July 16.

