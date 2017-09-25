Gambit rumoured to be the ‘Ocean’s 11’ of comic book movies

The plot of ‘Gambit’ has reportedly leaked online.

And it sounds pretty awesome.

According to Splash Report, the upcoming ‘X-Men’ spin-off (which is set to star Channing Tatum as the staff-wielding, card-flinging mutant) heads back to Gambit’s criminal roots…

And it sounds like the superhero heist movie we’ve all been waiting for.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

The following is their description of the film’s plot… but remember this is completely unconfirmed and remains just a rumour for the time being.

“Remy Lebeau (Channing Tatum) is on trial in New-Orleans,” they reveal. “He’s considered a huge security risk. We flashback to almost 25 years before. Master thief Luke Lebeau runs into eight-year-old Gambit while doing a heist. Impressed by his skills, he offers to take the mutant orphan under his wings.”

Channing Tatum stars as Gambit More

“Raised alongside other strays he calls ‘cousins’, the teenage Gambit becomes the superstar of the Thief Guild. He encounters Bella Donna Boudreaux while on the run from the police. Sparks immediately fly since Bella is also a fellow mutant. Their love is directly prohibited by both families since the Boudreaux are sworn enemies of the Lebeau clan. Deciding to unite the two sides, Remy offers to have the two clans team up on a HUGE heist to profit both families. Of course, the whole plan goes awry, and in the chaos, Maryanne Boudreaux shoots and kill Luke Lebeau.”

Interesting stuff, and it seems to take a lot of inspiration from the comic books.

Add in an ‘Ocean’s 11’ filming style and it could be a breath of fresh air.

Not to mention the addition of a classic ‘X-Men’ villain.

X-Men villain Mr Sinister is rumoured for the movie – Credit: Marvel More

“We jump to 10 years later; Gambit is hired to do a job in Paris to steal something from the Louvre Museum. It was apparently a test job to see if he still has it. His mysterious employer is revealed to be Nathaniel Essex a.k.a. Mr. Sinister. He offers Gambit 40 million to recover a mysterious trunk that was stolen by the Boudreaux clan. It will be auctioned off during the yearly Thieves Ball where all the criminal organizations in the world meet up. It uses New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebrations as a cover. Gambit decides to enlist a crew of mutants to pull off this seemingly impossible heist…”

Will any of this play out on the big screen?

Well, it’s all unconfirmed… so for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But if this is the plot of ‘Gambit’ it looks as though we could be getting a stylish, superhero heist movie with a decidedly Cajun twist… and that sounds absolutely awesome.

‘Gambit’ stars Channing Tatum as the iconic X-Men mutant.

‘Gambit’ will be directed based on a script by Reid Carolin, Chris Claremont, and Joshua Zetumer.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet