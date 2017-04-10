Gale Anne Hurd Walks Out of 'Terminator' Screening Over Popcorn Option

Gale Anne Hurd in February (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Good popcorn is important when seeing a flick, especially your own film.

Producer and recording secretary for the Producers Guild of America, Gale Anne Hurd, made that point clear on Sunday when she shared over Twitter she was so disappointed with the popcorn option at the Metrograph theater in New York, she left a screening of her 1984 classic, The Terminator.

"Left the @MetrographNYC show of my film #TheTerminator & won't be back. $6 sea salt/olive popcorn? No regular popcorn? Not my kinda joint," Hurd shared with her nearly 205,000 followers.

The tweet didn't go unnoticed by the theater.

"Aw, geez @GunnerGale, what a bummer Tweet to see. What can we say - sorry u were disappointed. Free Pocky if u ever come back? Um. Uh... Hmm," the Metrograph replied.

Hurd, who also serves as an executive producer on AMC's The Walking Dead, got a little backup from one of the cast over her popcorn stance.

"Ha! You go girl," Tom Payne tweeted.

— Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) April 10, 2017