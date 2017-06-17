Gal Gadot's husband wears the world's greatest Wonder Woman T-shirt

As ‘Wonder Woman’ continues to win over audiences everywhere, the world at large is just now coming to realise just how awesome leading lady Gal Gadot is.

Of course, one person who’s long been aware of that fact is the actress’s husband, Yaron Versano – and a photograph has emerged online showing Versano paying tribute to his better half as literally only he can.

Reddit user Man of Steel 13 shared the photo of Gadot and Versano on Friday, marking it ‘Gal Gadot’s husband has the best T-shirt ever.’ Naturally many agree, as the image has gone viral across social media.

Gal Gadot with husband Yaron Versano (credit: Gal Gadot/Reddit) More

In case it’s not clear, the T-shirt shows the words ‘your wife’ under a conventional bathroom door female silhouette, and ‘my wife’ under a silhouette of Wonder Woman.

Clearly Versano is very proud of his spouse, and who can blame him (although we hope he’s not considering taking the T-shirt back to the shop, given that it appears he hasn’t taken the bar code sticker off.)

Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman’ (credit: Warner Bros) More

Gadot married Versano, a real estate developer in their native Israel, in 2008. The couple have two children: Alma, born November 2011, shortly after Gadot hit the big time in ‘Fast Five’; and Maya, born in March of this year – meaning Gadot shot ‘Wonder Woman’ whilst pregnant.

The most critically acclaimed DC Extended Universe movie yet, ‘Wonder Woman’ has taken $466 millon at the global box office so far.

Gadot will reprise the role of Wonder Woman in ‘Justice League,’ opening 17 November.

Read More:

RIP John G Avildsen – Stallone, Macchio pay tribute

LA shines Bat-signal in tribute to Adam West

Elizabeth Banks apologises to Spielberg over diversity comments



