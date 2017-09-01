Gal Gadot comes to the rescue of mocked Wonder Woman cosplayers

Lending her might to those in need, Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot has proved her superhero chops in real life.

Amaya Suriyapperuma and Seshani Cooray, two Wonder Woman fans from Sri Lanka, attended the Lanka Comic Con event in Colombo, both dressed as their favourite hero.

However, the pair soon became the focus of internet trolls and cruel memes.

“When I came out of the premier of Wonder Woman in Sri Lanka, I knew that this is the character I want to cosplay,” Suriyapperuma told the Hindustan Times.

“The film didn’t focus on the superhuman’s gender, and the character believed in fighting hate with love. On day one of Lanka Comic Con, which was also my birthday, I dressed up as Wonder Woman, and went back home feeling so happy.

“But the next day, just before I had to take to the stage, dressed up as another character, one of my friends sent me a meme of my picture and I was shocked. People were commenting on my skinny frame. I had never been face-to-face with cyber bullying of this scale.”

“[Amaya’s] body was being compared to mine,” added Cooray, “and I couldn’t do anything.”

Pleasingly, the nice bits of the internet soon sprang into action, after this tweet.

These women cosplayed Wonder Woman at Sri Lanka Comic Con, and now being rediculed on social media. RT if you think they look amazing! pic.twitter.com/0uq5NOsLAI — Mathisha (@Pasan_Mathisha) August 27, 2017





“There was immense support on the Facebook page of Geek Club of Sri Lanka and people I didn’t even know personally were messaging me asking me to stay strong,” Amaya added to the BBC. “It was amazing.”

Then, brilliantly, both Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins weighed in too.

The look so great, strong and beautiful!!! Such amazing work and costumes. @GalGadot https://t.co/RqjbOd8bDb — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 29, 2017









“When I was informed that Patty Jenkins [had] tweeted our picture and praised our efforts,” Cooray went on, “I joined Twitter and read the post again and again to get back my confidence.”

Beware, trolls. Don’t mess with Princess Diana of Themyscira. You’ll end up looking a bit daft.

