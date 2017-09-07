Gal Gadot almost played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road

Charlize Theron was spectacular in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

But the role almost went to ‘Wonder Woman’ star, Gal Gadot.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old Israeli actress revealed that she was a ‘runner up’ for the role of Furiosa in the critically-acclaimed ‘Mad Max’ film.

“I had so many almosts for big, great things, but I was never big enough of a name,” she said. Her example: she was up for the role of Furiosa in ‘Mad Max’ but never quite clinched it. “It was always me and ‘the big name’.”

It turns out that Gal Gadot faced a lot of rejection.

That is, until she landed the role of Wonder Woman.

It’s arguably the most popular DC superhero movie of recent years, and has made Gal Gadot a household name. But after putting herself up for numerous roles and failing to get them, she was on the verge of leaving Hollywood behind.

After all, each ‘rejection’ required her to commute to Hollywood from Israel with her husband and their young daughter. And it was getting too much to handle.

“It just came to a point where I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this to my family. If it’s not going to work, why push it?'” she recalled. “I was on the verge of quitting everything and just going back to Israel.”

Thankfully, she stuck it out… and just a week before what she planned to be her final return ticket to Hollywood, she was asked by Warner Bros. to audition for ‘Wonder Woman’. And the rest is history.

Still, the thought of Gal Gadot as Furiosa is an intriguing prospect.

I mean, there’s absolutely no way anyone else could beat Charlize Theron’s performance… but with Gal Gadot deftly tackling Wonder Woman, it’s easy to wonder what might have been.

At least things worked out for the best.

And I can’t help thinking both ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ ended up with the perfect casting.

