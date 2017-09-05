The future of Pirates of the Caribbean looks uncertain

Do we really need more Captain Jack?

It looks as though ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ isn’t a dead cert.

During an interview with our pals at Yahoo! Movies, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer discussed the possibility of future ‘Pirates’ movies… and it doesn’t sound promising.

“I hope we can continue to make it, but you know we’ve been having so much fun just promoting this one right now that we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said. “Hopefully it’s very successful on DVD as the other ones have been. Then hopefully we’ll sit down and see where we go.”

– Death Wish Remake Coming November 2017

– Unbreakable And Split Are Getting A Sequel

– Die Hard Writer Clears Up Intriguing Plot Hole

Of course, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ wasn’t exactly a huge success.

At least, not compared to earlier instalments.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ failed to ignite the box office, earning $793 million worldwide. Any other film might call that a huge success, but when the previous film managed to make over $1 billion, you have to wonder what’s happened.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 underperformed at the box office – Credit: Disney More

“I think it did phenomenal,” explained Bruckheimer. “I mean, you’re talking about the fifth [film] in the series in a down market, and the American dollar is so strong that we’re getting less returns from foreign. This movie would’ve [made] a billion dollars had it been back in the same financial [situation as On Stranger Tides]. But we lost 27 percent of our money just by the conversion rate.”

Now, that’s quite an excuse.

Even with an unfavourable exchange rate, it looks as though audiences are simply growing tired of Johnny Depp’s piratical shenanigans. And you have to admit – with a box office haul that’s over $253 million less than the previous film, that’s just not a good sign.

Especially when the previous film was ‘On Stranger Tides’.

“The media likes to run with the reviews and we didn’t get great reviews, so they like to say it didn’t do well. But god it’s at what, $790 [million] now? It’s amazing.”

Either way, it sounds as though ‘Pirates 6’ isn’t a sure thing.

If Disney has to wait for the home video market to decide whether or not they’re making another film in the franchise, that sounds as though Disney isn’t sure where to go with this, either.

At the moment, ‘Pirates 6’ is looking like a bit of a gamble.

And I can’t help thinking it’s far from a sure thing.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom.

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg directed the film based on a script by Jeff Nathanson.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ opened in cinemas on 26 May 2017.

– 25 Things You Don’t Know About Die Hard

– Elisabeth Shue Joins Death Wish Remake

– Keanu Returns In John Wick Chapter 2 Trailer