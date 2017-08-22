The future is now in the new trailer for Blade Runner 2049

A further glimpse into a dystopian, rather yellow future has landed online, with the new trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

And it’s an action-packed affair.

We see more of Jared Leto’s nefarious Niander Wallace, the manufacturer of replicants who appears to have a hold on the city.

Robin Wright’s Lieutenant Joshi is now relying on Ryan Gosling’s Officer K to redress the balance, but he needs help from a certain replicant hunter from the past – Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard.

And if we’re not very much mistaken, those replicants in jars bear more than a passing resemblance to producer (and original ‘Blade Runner’ director) Ridley Scott’s engineers from his Alien series prequel ‘Prometheus’.

Well, as cross between one of those strangely smooth humanoids and Dave Bautista who, coincidentally, also appears playing the role of Sapper. Is he a replicant in the movie? It looks like he might be…

Also on the bill are Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Jui, Barkhad Abdi, and Edward James Olmos, reprising his role as Gaff.

As with the previous snippets, director Denis Villeneuve and visionary cinematographer Roger Deakins (‘Skyfall’, ‘No Country For Old Men’) appear to be a dazzling combination, following their previous collaborations on ‘Prisoners’ and ‘Sicario’.

The movie lands on October 6.

