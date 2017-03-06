Funny or Die Reimagines 'Get Out' Starring Trump Family

Get Out (Of The White House) from Funny Or Die

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Funny or Die took a stab at its own version of Jordan Peele‘s thriller Get Out, but this time, Chris Washington is meeting the Trump family.

The nearly two-minute video (watch it above) was posted Monday by the comedy site. In it, scenes from Peele’s well-received box-office success have been perfectly spliced with footage of assorted Trump family members talking to media and giving speeches.

Just like Get Out, the Funny or Die video has its funny moments, and some unsettling ones, too.

And, of course, Kanye West is in the Funny or Die version, which makes sense given that the rapper and clothing designer met with Trump not long after his inauguration.

And, yes, Peele has seen the Funny or Die spoof. He even shared it on Twitter.

