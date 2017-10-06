Frozen the musical could be heading to the West End

From Digital Spy

As if Frozen fans weren't already being spoiled – what with a sequel and a musical run on Broadway coming up – there are now whispers of the production heading to the West End.

For the first time in forever, rumour has it that the musical will head to London's West End after it finishes its run on Broadway next year.

And no, we're not ready to let the rumour go.

According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, the Theatre Royal Drury Lane is eyeing up the production following its proposed renovation.

"Theatre Royal Drury Lane is theatre 'of interest' for @FrozenBroadway - could re-open Drury Lane following restoration in 2020," Bamigboye wrote. "Early days."

But if you can't wait until 2020 for a West End run, then you could always head over to New York, where Frozen will hit the stage next year.

The long-awaited Broadway adaptation of the Disney classic is set to open at the legendary St James Theatre on March 22, 2018, with previews starting on February 22.