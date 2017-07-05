Frozen cast set to start work on the sequel

Disney’s smash hit ‘Frozen’ is getting a sequel – and one of the returning actors, Jonathan Groff, has revealed that the cast will be recording their roles in the very near future.

Groff, who voiced Kristoff in the 2013 blockbuster, tells EW that he “just got an email yesterday where I’m about to go into the recording studio in a couple of weeks, or maybe a month? They’re about to really get into the thick of recording it, which I’m excited about.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Groff stresses, “I don’t know anything about it yet other than I’m about to start recording my section of it,” remarking that any plot details are being kept “totally lock and key.”

Beyond that, Groff only expressed how “excited” he is to reunite with ‘Frozen’ directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, of whom he remarks, “the four of them are such an awesome team and I really, really love them.”

Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Graff) and Sven (credit: Disney) More

While it’s rare that Disney make sequels to their animated films (and those that they do produce generally go direct to the home entertainment market), it’s not too surprising that ‘Frozen’ would warrant a follow-up. With worldwide takings of $1.276 billion (approx £998 million), it’s currently the ninth biggest box office hit of all time, and the highest-grossing animated film ever.

It’s also among the most critically acclaimed Disney animated films, picking up the Best Animated Feature awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs, as well as getting the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Let it Go.’

To date, the characters of ‘Frozen’ have returned in the short film ‘Frozen Fever,’ and will appear again in another short, ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,’ expected later this year.

The as-yet untitled ‘Frozen’ sequel is scheduled to open in cinemas on 27 November 2019.

