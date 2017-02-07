'Friday the 13th' Reboot Shut Down

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount has put the machete back in the sheath.

With just less than six weeks go to before principal photography, Paramount had shut down the latest iteration of Friday the 13th, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The move occurs on the same day as the studio undated the movie, which was to have opened Oct. 13.

Platinum Dunes, the production company behind the movie, and Breck Eisner, who was to have directed the movie, received word earlier in the day, according to multiple sources.

The movie was in pre-production and, while not cast, heading into a production start in mid-March.

The exact reason for the move was unclear although one factor was the poor performance of the studio’s horror movie, Rings. That movie, which like, Friday the 13th, was to have restarted a horror franchise, cost $25 million and grossed $13 million over the weekend.

Sources say that execs quickly began second guessing Friday the 13th, believing it would have chased the same audience, although others point out the project is on the opposite spectrum of the horror scale.

A source close to Friday the 13th would only say that “the production was not ready to go at this date.”

The project is a reboot of the 1980 slasher film that proved to be a low-cost, high-yield movie series for Paramount, spawning 11 sequels as it told the continuing blood-soaked adventures of Jason Vorhees, the seemingly unstoppable hockey mask-wearing killer of mostly hormonally charged teens.