'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Recruits 'Fresh Off the Boat' Star Randall Park

Randall Park has come on board Disney-Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp to portray S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo.

Park joins Black Mirror star Hannah John-Kamen, who was cast in a new role. Paul Rudd is returning in the title role with Evangeline Lilly coming back as Hope van Dyne — a.k.a. the Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are also expected to reprise their roles from the original.

Peyton Reed, who directed Ant-Man, is back in the director’s chair, with Rudd and Gabriel Ferrari writing the script. Kevin Feige is producing. The plot is being kept under wraps.

The original film grossed $519 million worldwide, including $180 million domestically. Rudd reprised the role last year in Captain America: Civil War. Disney is slated to release the sequel on July 6, 2018.

Park stars opposite Constance Wu in ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat and has a recurring role as Danny Chung in HBO’s Veep. He starred with Rudd in the 2014 comedy They Came Together, and appeared in Snatched and The House. He will be seen next in James Franco’s comedy The Disaster Artist.

Park is represented by UTA, Principato-Young Entertainment, and attorney Steve Younger. The news was first reported by The Tracking Board.