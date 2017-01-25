Francis Ford Coppola Launches Kickstarter for 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game; See the Concept Art

Are you ready to play “the horror…”? Francis Ford Coppola has launched a Kickstarter to transform his classic 1979 Joseph Conrad-meets-Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now into a “psychological horror RPG” that’ll put you on the hunt for the renegade Col. Kurtz.

In a message on the ‘Apocalypse Now — the Game’ Kickstarter page, the Oscar-winning filmmaker explains why he wanted to create an independently produced game version of his movie:

“Forty years ago, I set out to make a personal art picture that could hopefully influence generations of viewers for years to come. Today, I’m joined by new daredevils, a team who want to make an interactive version of Apocalypse Now, where you are Capt. Benjamin Willard amidst the harsh backdrop of the Vietnam War. I’ve been watching video games grow into a meaningful way to tell stories, and I’m excited to explore the possibilities for Apocalypse Now for a new platform and a new generation.”

Coppola also posted a first look at prototype images from the game, echoing iconic images from the film.

Coppola and his developer team at American Zoetrope, whose work includes Gears of War, Battlefield, Fallout: New Vegas, and DC Universe Online, are proposing a completely immersive “cinematic narrative with roleplaying-game mechanics” putting gamers in the role of Martin Sheen’s Willard, who grows increasingly unhinged as he journeys up the river to assassinate the AWOL Kurtz, played in the film by Marlon Brando. All that’s missing is the whiff of napalm.

The Kickstarter is offering various rewards for backers, including such film props as the “Airmobile” surfboard belonging to Robert Duvall’s Lt. Col. Wm. Kilgore and his death cards (“there isn’t one worth a jack in the whole bunch”). Other options include game-themed merchandise and access to pre-release content.

If the funding comes through, Coppola and crew hope to have a playable version of the game ready in 2019, to coincide with the film’s 40th anniversary, with the fully loaded final release coming in 2020.

‘Apocalypse Now’: Watch a trailer: