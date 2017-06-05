Fox News accuses Wonder Woman of not being 'American enough'

Appearing to have missed the rather explicit fact that ‘Wonder Woman’ is an Amazonian princess, Fox News in the US has accused the superhero of not being ‘American enough’.

Host Neil Cavuto took to the air on Friday to note that an unspecified ‘some’ are saying that her new costume lacks the bold red, white and blue of yore.

“Some are calling it less American, Dion, because, well, her outfit isn’t red, white, and blue, and, in order to appeal for foreign audiences, very little reference to America at all,” he said to guest pundit Dion Baia.

“I think, nowadays, sadly, money trumps patriotism,” Baia replied.

“Especially, recently, I personally feel like we’re not really very patriotic, the country, in a certain sense. And they want these movies to succeed internationally, you know, so they’re going to dial back.”

Another guest on the show, Mike Gunzelman, added that ‘it’s cool to hate America these days’, despite hatred of America being entirely absent from the movie.

Indeed in the days of the 1970s TV show starring Linda Carter, she was adorned with stars and bold red, white and blue colours, while Gadot’s get-up is somewhat more muted in tone.

And the action doesn’t take place in the US, of course, but mostly in the mythical Themyscira and London.

However, viewers of ‘Your World With Neil Cavuto’ will be pleased to note that Patty Jenkins may have some good, patriotic news up her sleeve.

Plans for a sequel – now highly likely given its $200 million haul over its opening weekend – place the action closer to home.

“The story will take place in the U.S.,” she told Entertainment Weekly, “which I think is right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

“I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2,” she added. “It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

Phew.

