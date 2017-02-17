Fox Apologizes for Planting Fake News to Promote 'A Cure for Wellness'

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

Twentieth Century Fox film has apologized for creating fake news sites as part of the digital marketing campaign for A Cure for Wellness.

“In raising awareness for our films, we do our best to push the boundaries of traditional marketing in order to creatively express our message to consumers. In this case, we got it wrong. The digital campaign was inappropriate on every level, especially given the trust we work to build every day with our consumers,” a studio spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have reviewed our internal approval process and made appropriate changes to ensure that every part of a campaign is elevated to and vetted by management in order to avoid this type of mistake in the future. We sincerely apologize,” the statement continued.

A elaborate, yet fictitious, news story claiming that President Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a remote wellness center in the Swiss Alps prior to the November 2016 U.S. presidential election was one of the stories appearing on a handful of fake websites earlier this week.

A Cure for Wellness, from New Regency and Fox, opens Friday. The psychological horror thriller, directed by Gore Verbinski, is set in a mysterious center in the Alps and follows a young executive who travels there in search of his company’s CEO.