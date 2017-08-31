Force Friday II: How one company hopes to change the face of drone technology – with the help of Star Wars

With the torrent of Last Jedi goodies arriving with this year’s Force Friday II, Propel will be introducing a potential game changer onto the scene. Their new line of Star Wars battle drones promises to revolutionise how we see drone technology, and help break down barriers to the average consumer.

Personal drones may be on the rise, yet it’s hard to argue that they’ve so far found much of a secure footing outside of tech enthusiasts. Propel is hoping to change that, introducing three new drones to the market modelled on classic Star Wars vehicles: the T-65 X-wing Starfighter, as piloted by Luke Skywalker when he destroyed the Death Star; the 74-Z Speeder Bike driven by scout troopers during the Battle of Endor; and Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced X1.

All immediately recognisable and beloved by fans, which is why Propel has worked closely with Disney and Lucasfilm to fully submerge these drones and their accessories into the world of Star Wars; the controller even plays the film’s soundtrack as you fly, alongside some familiar voices to guide you along the way.

What these drones are really built for, however, is to battle. Fans can now take part in epic aerial dogfights of up to 12 people at the same time, achieving speeds of up to 35mph; whether chasing victory for the Rebel Alliance or the Empire, it’s a chance to live the magic of the movies in a completely new, innovative way. It’s also worth noting Propel is the first company to integrate Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) technology into a drone, which can transmit data at 100 times the speed of WiFi.

Admittedly, drones are much, much harder to fly than they first appear. Leaning on the Star Wars brand might blow open the doors of accessibility in terms of a drone’s marketable appeal, but there’s still a giant gap to be bridged in actually enabling the average non-drone enthusiast in flying these vehicles without crashing them into every wall/patch of ground/person in view.

That’s an issue Propel believed they’ve solved, however, in offering users as many tools as possible to ease newbies into this new world of technology. Their drone line is accompanied by a specialised app that connects to your controller, allowing you to practise flying with 34 different training modes, before embarking on the real thing.

Thanks to an integrated story line that sees you promoted from cadet to admiral of either the Rebel Alliance or the Empire, flying a virtual drone in an array of landscapes inspired by the films, you can beef up your skills with ease.

When it comes to the drone itself, there’s a new T Mode (or Training Mode), which creates an invisible aura around the vehicle and gives it additional stability thanks to special air pressure sensors. There’s even a physical training cage you can wrap around your drone to make sure it’s as protected as possible.

With the right experience, however, these drones are capable of incredible things, including corkscrew rolls, with reverse propulsion (pushing air down instead of pulling it down in order to fly, unlike most drones) being utilised to create airborne battles that look surprisingly similar to Star Wars' own dogfights.



These drones were, additionally, created with a sense of community in mind. The app’s use of IAT or “intelligent awareness technology” during battles can determine your drone’s exact position, how you rank amongst other players, and will even coach you on how to win battles. Propel even has plans to create an online community for players through special events and battle arenas across the world.

The first edition will see each drone come in a special collector’s box that plays music and sound bites from the Star Wars films when you open it. Each box and drone has a unique serial number, and each is carefully hand painted.

Propel’s Star Wars laser battle drones will be available to purchase from 1 September.