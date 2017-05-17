Footage from a new Chelsea Manning documentary to be shown to buyers at Cannes

The first footage from a new documentary that will follow Chelsea Manning as she walks free from a maximum security military prison will be unveiled to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

XY Chelsea will follow the former US army intelligence analyst, previously known as Private Bradley Manning, as she begins her life in the outside world as a trans woman.

Pulse Films has acquired the exclusive rights to her story and had access to her legal team for two years to make the movie, which has been co-financed by the British Film Institute (BFI) and executive produced by Oscar winner Laura Poitras.

The first footage will be shown to prospective distributors at an invitation-only event at the film festival.

Chelsea is due to leave a military jail today after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified government documents.

Former president Barack Obama commuted the transgender soldier’s sentence in his final days in the White House, outraging Republicans including Donald Trump, who has described her as an “ungrateful traitor”.

Chelsea was arrested in 2010 and convicted in 2013 of six violations of the US espionage act for leaking 700,000 secret military and state department documents.

The trove, which included classified battlefield videos, was one of the biggest breaches of intelligence in US history.

She acknowledged leaking the files while working in Iraq, but protested that she had acted to raise awareness of the impact of US military action on innocent civilians.

She underwent gender transition in jail and will be released from a correctional facility at Fort Leavenworth, a US army disciplinary barracks in Kansas.

