It’s official – ‘Flight of the Navigator’ is getting a reboot.

But it might not be all that bad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the classic ‘80s sci-fi flick is being remade, and will be written by ‘Lucifer’ showrunner, Joe Henderson.

Better yet, he has the might of The Henson Co. behind him.

“Flight of the Navigator is ready to soar once again,” they revealed. “Joe Henderson, the showrunner of Fox’s supernatural show Lucifer, has been hired to write a reboot of the 1986 kids sci-fi adventure movie that is now set up a Lionsgate. The Henson Co. is on board to produce.”

– Death Wish Remake Coming November 2017

– Unbreakable And Split Are Getting A Sequel

– Die Hard Writer Clears Up Intriguing Plot Hole

The original ‘Flight of the Navigator’ told the story of a 12-year-old boy who was abducted by a UFO… and returned years later with no recollection of where he went.

“When NASA officials spot a connection between the boy and a recovered UFO and try to ensnare him, the kid tries to unravel the intergalactic mystery while trying to reunite with his family.”

And it’s not the first time Disney has tried to reimagine the movie.

Back in 2009, ‘Jurassic World’ director Colin Trevorrow was hired to write a script for a ‘Flight of the Navigator’ reboot along with Derek Connolly. But ultimately, that movie never saw the light of day.

This time, it looks as though Joe Henderson is preparing for take off.

‘Flight of the Navigator’ was renowned for its impressive special effects, and along with a charming family story, it’s beloved by many an ‘80s kid. Now, it looks as though ‘Flight of the Navigator’ might become part of a new generation’s childhood.

– 25 Things You Don’t Know About Die Hard

– Elisabeth Shue Joins Death Wish Remake

– Keanu Returns In John Wick Chapter 2 Trailer