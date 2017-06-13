Flatliners trailer kills off Ellen Page… again and again

It’s a good day to die…

The new trailer for the upcoming ‘Flatliners’ remake features Ellen Page as a young medical student who explores the concept of the afterlife… by going there herself. Based on the 1990 classic, it looks as though ‘Flatliners’ asks the same big questions.

And it has similar dark consequences for the young students.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Flatliners, five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.”

“But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.”

‘Flatliners’ certainly looks like a stylish retelling of the original… and with Ellen Page seemingly taking over from Keifer Sutherland, it could well be a good remake, too. But I can’t help thinking this is one film that doesn’t need to be remade. And unless it brings something vastly different to the table, it risks being compared to a cult classic.

But is it even a remake at all?

Keifer Sutherland is apparently starring in a cameo as a university professor… but in a recent interview, he implied that he’s actually playing the same character as in the original movie.

“I play a professor at the medical university,” he told the Metro. “It is never stated, but it will probably be very clearly understood that I’m the same character I was in the original Flatliners but that I have changed my name and I’ve done some things to move on from the experiments that we were doing in the original film.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Flatliners’ stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemmons.

Niels Arden Oplev directed the film, based on a script by Peter Filardi and Ben Ripley.

‘Flatliners’ heads to cinemas on 29 September 2017.

