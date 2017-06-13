'Flatliners' Trailer: Ellen Page Embarks on a Heart-Stopping Journey

“What happens to us after we die,” wonders Ellen Page in the first trailer for Flatliners. Purporting to be a follow-up to 1990’s supernatural thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts, even as it duplicates that predecessor’s basic narrative template, this fall release will find Page spearheading a risky experiment to explore the afterlife.

Directed by Niels Arden Oplev (who helmed the 2009 Swedish adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Flatliners will star Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons as a group of young med-student hotshots who set about on a hazardous mission: to stop their hearts so they can see what lies on the other side, and then to be revived so they can recount their findings. It’s an undertaking that proves initially thrilling, but as one might expect, things take a turn for the horrific, courtesy of visions and supernatural attacks.

Given that this new feature co-stars Sutherland as a professor who may or may not be his character from the original movie (and who, it seems, has done little to dissuade younger generations from following in his knuckleheaded footsteps), Oplev’s film will clearly find a way to tether itself to its ancestor. Those mysteries, however, won’t be explained until Flatliners arrives in theaters on Sept. 29.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: