The Flash emerges as surprising Justice League favourite

One hero apparently stands out in ‘Justice League’.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No… it’s The Flash?

During a recent test screening, DC boss Geoff Johns found that one ‘Justice League’ hero was far more popular than the rest… and it turns out, that was The Flash.

“[Geoff] Johns sayz Flash is the collective favorite coming out of Justice League,” said Regal Cinemas VP Chris Sylvia via Twitter. He would know – he was at the test screening himself.

That’s right – Batman and Superman were both side-lined by the fans in favour of The Flash.

Even Wonder Woman was passed over, despite her recent critical success.

Of course, Ezra Miller’s version of Barry Allen has already proved to be a popular addition when it comes to the recent Justice League trailers. The addition of a touch of geeky humour has worked wonders for the film so far, and audiences are really responding to the character.

And this could be great news for his solo outing.

After ‘Justice League’, The Flash will return in ‘Flashpoint’ – his first solo film which will adapt the popular DC Flashpoint storyline for the big screen. The storyline, which involves alternate timelines and different versions of iconic DC heroes, will likely include familiar faces… but now with The Flash proving to be a popular hero in his own right, it sounds as though this could be the film to watch out for.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

