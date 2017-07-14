The Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman team in new JL photo

From Digital Spy

We're now barely a few months away until the release of Justice League and today we get a brand new photo to inspect.

Released through Entertainment Weekly, it's Ezra Miller's The Flash, Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman all together in one shot and looking damn-prepared for battle.

Miller actually told the magazine that there's something about rookie superhero Barry Allen he relates to.

"He's this really endearing, altruistic nerd," he said.

"He's the 13-year-old Metallica fan, and Metallica says, 'We lost our drummer in a freak accident. We need you to play drums, bro!' I don't even have drumsticks!"

We don't have the movie's full plot yet, but we're guessing Batman and Wonder Woman won't leave this drummer fending for himself.

The trio also plan to reunite next weekend (Saturday, July 22) – no doubt alongside the rest of the cast – when the Justice League stars hit San Diego for Comic-Con.

Also, just last month, new photos from the set of Justice League strongly suggested that two of DC Comics' most iconic locations will be seen in the movie.

DC still has Justice League - the next in a series of DC film designed to 'make the superhero genre fun again' - scheduled for a November 17 release.

