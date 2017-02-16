'Fist Fight' Cast Trade Funny Fight Tales

On Wednesday, the cast of the film Fist Fight visited Conan and let their guard down about putting up their dukes. Tracy Morgan joked, “All my fights are fixed because I fight dirty and naked… If my junk hits your leg, you look down, I catch you with the upper.”

Charlie Day said that his costar Ice Cube got a little too intense when filming the fight scenes for the movie. He complained, “Cube is a very committed actor. He said he doesn’t do anything half-a**ed and now my arm hurts forever.”

Ice Cube admitted that if push comes to punch, he’d rather throw the first blow because, “I’ve won every fight where I’ve hit first and it was a long fight when I didn’t hit first.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher surprisingly admitted, “I was never in a fight but I do feel like I could cut a bitch if I needed to. I have that in me.”

Conan airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on TBS.

