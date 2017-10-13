The first trailer for X-Men spin-off The New Mutants is nothing like you'd expect

20th Century Fox has just launched the first trailer for Josh Boone’s ‘X-Men’ spin-off ‘The New Mutants’ and it looks unlike any Marvel movie that’s come before.

With its chilling rendition of Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ – sung by a spooky children’s choir of course – gloomy visuals and haunted house vibes, ‘The New Mutants’ looks like it’s going to be a straight-up horror movie. Pretty fitting for a trailer launching on Friday the 13th.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton in ‘The New Mutants’ (20th Century Fox) More

The reportedly tells the story of five young mutants who are just discovering their abilities, while being held in a secret facility against their will. But by who, and for what purpose?

‘Split’ star Anya Taylor-Joy plays Illyana Rasputin (Magik in the comics), ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams is Rahne Sinclair (Wolfsbane) who has werewolf-like powers, and ‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton is Sam Guthrie (Cannonball).

Maisie Williams in ‘The New Mutants’ (20th Century Fox) More

’13 Reasons Why’ star Henry Zaga is Brazilian mutant Roberto da Costa (Sunspot), and ‘The Originals’ Blu Hunt is Danielle Moonstar, a Native American mutant known as Mirage or Psyche.

This new direction for the ‘X-Men’ series shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise though as its director Josh Boone, who also brought us teen weepy ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, told EW in May: “We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different.”

Maisie Williams in ‘The New Mutants’ (20th Century Fox) More

And something very different it clearly is. It’s a far cry from the spandex-heavy source material which first began in 1982 as a younger offshoot of the main X-Men team.

‘The New Mutants’ is just one of many ‘X-Men’ spin-offs in the work at Fox. Alongside the upcoming sequel to ‘Deadpool’, Fox is also currently working on ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, ‘Gambit’, and ‘X-Force’.

(20th Century Fox) More

‘The New Mutants’ is coming to cinemas in 2018.

Read more

9 surprising superhero films on the way

Everything you need to know about The New Mutants

Everything you need to know about Dark Phoenix