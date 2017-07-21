First trailer for Will Smith's 'LAPD with Orcs' movie Bright

What if Orcs were real, and one of them worked for the LAPD?

This premise is posited in the first look at Will Smith and ‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer’s latest movie project ‘Bright’, made for Netflix.

Opening with Smith battering a fairy to death on his porch, he sets out his stall early – playing Scott Ward, a irascible human cop and ‘concerned father’ in an alternate version of Los Angeles, in which magical creatures exist alongside us.

He’s partnered with Joel Edgerton’s Nick Jakoby, the first Orc to be hired by the LAPD, and with whom he makes the startling discovery of a young elf who’s come into possession of a magic wand.

Also on the bill are Noomi Rapace, Édgar Ramírez, playing an elf working for the FBI’s magic division and former NFL player turned actor Brad William Henke, playing Dorghu, leader of the Fogteeth Orcs gang.

The trailer was unveiled at Comic-Con in San Diego yesterday, with Will Smith on a panel with Ayer to chat about the project.

Seemingly unbothered about the fact that his new movie will premiere on people’s TVs first, via Netflix, he said (via Indiewire): “It’s really exciting to be at the forefront of whatever this new way of consuming media is.

“I have a16-year-old and a 19-year-old, and movies they go to see in the theatre are different from the movies they watch at home.”

As for working with Netflix, he said: “I’m sure this will end soon, but they give you money and let you make the movie you want to make.

“It is such a bizarre world, this crazy mashup of the grit and the hard R-rated grime, smashed with ‘Lord of the Rings.’

“[Edgerton’s character] is the first orc on the LAPD… It felt great to be a black LAPD officer who finds someone else to be racist against,” he joked.

“You never get to be on that side of racism when you’re black.”

The movie premieres on Netflix on December 22.

