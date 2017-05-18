First trailer for 'Star Trek: Discovery' series blasts off

The first look at the new iteration of ‘Star Trek’ has arrived online, the forthcoming ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, set to blast off in the UK on Netflix.

Set a decade prior to the era of Kirk, Spock and the Starship Enterprise, it introduces a whole new crew on the USS Discovery, discovering new planets and civilisations out there in space.

‘The Walking Dead’ star Sonequa Martin-Green plays the ship’s first officer, Michael Burham, dubbed ‘Number One’, a tribute the character of the same name played by Majel Barrett from the first ever ‘Star Trek’ pilot.

A human raised by Vulcans – giving her some Spock-eqsue vibes – she’s joined on the cast by Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, and ‘The Office’s Rainn Wilson, who plays Harry Mudd, a ‘charismatic con man’.

The series is being produced by Bryan Fuller, the man behind ‘Pushing Daisies’, ‘Hannibal’, and most recently, the grisly adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods’ for Starz.

Alex Kurtzman, who co-wrote the first ‘Star Trek’ reboot movie, as well as ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’, is also executive producing the series.

It’s the first ‘Star Trek’ TV series since ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ wound up in 2005, with ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ coming before it.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ will air its 15 episodes on Netflix in the UK in the Autumn.

