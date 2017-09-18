First poster and trailer tease arrive for Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider reboot

Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft in the new ‘Tomb Raider’ (credit: Warner Bros)

We’re six months away from seeing Alicia Vikander make her debut as Lara Croft in the reboot of ‘Tomb Raider’ – and now the first official poster has arrived, along with our first brief glimpse of our heroine in action.

The poster for the film from director Roar Uthaug was released online this afternoon as the first tweet from the film’s Twitter feed:

Not long thereafter, the account posted their second tweet: a brief tease for the full trailer, which will arrive tomorrow. And – no big shock here – it certainly looks action-packed.

‘The Danish Girl’ Oscar-winner Vikander takes over from Angelina Jolie, the first actress to portray the video game heroine in live action in 2001’s ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ and its 2003 sequel ‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.’

This new, long in-development reboot is taking the ‘Casino Royale’ approach, going back to the character’s beginnings – and taking much inspiration from the 2013 video game reboot.

Reports say that the film will centre on the treasure-hunting heiress on her first adventure, heading out to a mysterious island where her father disappeared years earlier.

The supporting cast includes Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu.

‘Tomb Raider’ is set to hit UK cinemas on 16 March 2018 – look out for the full trailer tomorrow.

