First poster for Saw sequel Jigsaw hints at what to expect

Get ready to play the game again, as the ‘Saw’ series is returning to cinemas in the shape of upcoming eighth instalment ‘Jigsaw.’

The official ‘Saw’ Twitter account just shared the first official poster for the film from directors Peter and Michael Spierig (‘Daybreakers,’ ‘Predestination’), and – as we might have anticipated – it hints at a kind of new beginning for the gory horror saga.

Bit of a teaser image, for sure – but as ‘Jigsaw’ has a panel at the upcoming San Diego Comic Con, it’s entirely likely we might get to see some footage before the month is out.

While ‘Jigsaw’ is definitely a sequel to the existing ‘Saw’ movies rather than a back to square one reboot, it would seem we are getting something of a fresh start – presumably with some new character ‘becoming’ Jigsaw, the trap-laying evil genius eager to help his victims appreciate their lives with the threat of a gruesome death.

As the previously released synopsis for ‘Jigsaw’ tells us, “Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer (Tobin Bell).

Tobin Bell as ‘Saw’ series antagonist Jigsaw (credit: Lionsgate) More

“But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?”

Despite the character being long dead, series regular Tobin Bell is listed in the cast of ‘Jigsaw’ – but it seems almost certain the film will show a new protege picking up where he left off.

Kicking off with James Wan’s 2004 directorial debut ‘Saw,’ the notoriously gruesome series dominated horror in the 2000s, releasing a sequel every year at Halloween, before signing off with 2010’s ‘Saw 3D.’ The seven films made a cumulative $873 million at the global box office.

‘Jigsaw’ is due to open in UK cinemas on 20 October.

