First poster for Marvel's Black Panther has Game of Thrones flavour

The first official poster has been released for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – and ‘Game of Thrones’ viewers will likely find it a somewhat familiar image.

The poster was unveiled via the official Tony Stark Twitter feed, ahead of the first trailer for the film due later today:

Check out the new #BlackPanther poster and tune in to game four tonight to see the world premiere of the teaser trailer! Witness the legend. pic.twitter.com/QRBWyILQTQ — Tony Stark (@Iron_Man) June 9, 2017





Yes, the image of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa sitting on an imposing throne is more than a little reminiscent of the iconic Iron Throne from the HBO series based on George RR Martin’s novels.

Nor is this the only time the Marvel world has touched that of ‘Game of Thrones,’ as Alan Taylor – a frequent director on the series – took the helm on ‘Thor: The Dark World.’ ‘Game of Thrones’ actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have also joined the ensemble of 20th Century Fox’s ‘X-Men’ series.

Lena Heady’s Cersei Lannister in the iconic Iron Throne of TV’s ‘Game of Thrones’ (credit: HBO) More

Directed by Ryan Coogler (‘Creed’), ‘Black Panther’ marks actor Chadwick Boseman’s second appearance in the role of T’Challa, sovereign defender of fictitious African nation Wakanda. Boseman made his debut in the role in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

While little has been revealed about the plot of ‘Black Panther,’ it is rumoured the film’s events play a substantial role in setting the stage for Marvel mega-movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ which is due to open in cinemas just two months later.

Boseman and co-stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke are confirmed to reprise their ‘Black Panther’ roles in the eagerly anticipated third ‘Avengers’ movie.

‘Black Panther’ opens in UK cinemas on 16 February 2018. It kicks off a busy year for Marvel, with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ following on 27 April, and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ on 6 July.

Look out for the trailer soon.

