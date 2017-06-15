Goodbye Christopher Robin: Margot Robbie stars in first trailer for A.A. Milne biopic

The first trailer for ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’, the biopic of Winnie The Pooh creator A.A. Milne has landed.

Starring Domhnall Gleeson as the revered children’s writer, it tells the story of Milne’s return from the horrors of World War One, and how the birth of his son Christopher Robin Milne turned his life around and set him on a course to literary acclaim.

It was the toy of his son which inspired Milne to create the world of the Hundred Acre Wood, in which Winnie The Pooh lived with friend Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo and Tigger.

And yes, that is the inspiration for the game of Poohsticks in there too, invented in the books by Pooh and Piglet on Pooh Bridge.

Margot Robbie joins Gleeson as Milne’s wife Daphne de Sélincourt, while Kelly Macdonald, on narration duties for the trailer, plays Christopher Robin’s nanny Olive.

Penned by British screenwriter and novelist Frank Cottrell-Boyce and ‘Ripper Street’ producer Simon Vaughn, and helmed by ‘My Week With Marilyn’ director Simon Curtis, it’s due out on September 29.

