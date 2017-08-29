The first look teaser for Conor McGregor: Notorious. The official film. Coming Soon.



After a media circus the likes of which the boxing world hasn’t seen before, Conor McGregor lived up to his Notorious reputation standing against Floyd Mayweather. As McGregor says himself “You might win some, you might lose some. But you go in, you challenge yourself, you become a better man, a better individual, a better fighter “ and this rang true this weekend.

See the official true story of Conor’s rise from the very bottom to the very top in Conor McGregor – Notorious, the official film in which his journey from the streets of Belfast to one of the richest in sporting history is a story that defies belief, regardless of a win or loss.

Filmed over four years, Conor McGregor – Notorious, gives an unprecedented insight into the road to Vegas and what lies beyond for McGregor. Arriving in cinemas, digital download and DVD this November, this official documentary has just become all the more essential for McGregor’s long-time fans.

View the teaser trailer here:

