First look: Saw 8 'Jigsaw' lines up some new victims

Jigsaw… is back for an eighth Saw movie later this year – Credit: Entertainment Weekly/Lionsgate

Looks like someone wants to play a game. Again.

This is the first look at the newly reinvigorated ‘Saw’ franchise, which will return later this year with new movie ‘Jigsaw’.

And though it might be a pretty dank-looking room, and those chains look pretty serious, the head gear does look a little too much like a common or garden metal bin with a hole in it.

Nevertheless, we’re sure it’s all enormously scary and violent.

It was announced earlier this year that the long-running horror series known for the inventive ways in which it dispatches its victims was to return for an eighth movie, with twin brother directing team Peter and Michael Spierig behind the camera.

“We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore,” Michael Spierig told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s such a perfect Halloween scare-fest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there are very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

(Credit: Lionsgate) More

The first movie arrived in 2004, making a star of director James Wan and the film’s writer – and lead – Leigh Whannell.

As well as its tormentor the ‘Jigsaw Killer’, it spawned seven movies in all, as well as being branded ‘torture porn’ by detractors of the series.

In all, the movies made $873 million for the Lionsgate studio, with the franchise appearing to wind up with ‘Saw: The Final Chapter’ in 2010.

‘Jigsaw’ is set for release in October.

Read more

Epic reviews for Dunkirk

Disney plans Star Wars hotel

Wookie pal for Chewie in Han Solo spin-off



