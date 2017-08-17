First look at Saoirse Ronan in title role in Mary, Queen Of Scots

The first glimpse of Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan in the title role of Mary, Queen Of Scots has been released.

Starring Margot Robbie opposite Ronan as Elizabeth I, the Working Titles film follows the turbulent life of Mary Stuart who was Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18.

The image shows Ronan sporting a full-skirted dark blue period gown with a corseted bodice with long red hair plaited over the shoulder.

Saoirse Ronan as Mary, Queen of Scots (Working Titles Film) More

Based on John Guy’s biography, My Heart Is My Own: The Life Of Mary Queen Of Scots, the film explores the relationship between Mary and Elizabeth who rules over England and Scotland.

It marks Josie Rourke’s feature directorial debut with the screenplay adaptation written by Oscar-winning Beau Willimon.

Dunkirk actor Jack Lowden, Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston, and Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle also star in the film as well as David Tennant and Guy Pearce.

Filming has begun on location in England and Scotland with the film set for release in 2018.