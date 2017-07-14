First look at Ready Player One is full of Easter eggs

Here's our first look at Ready Player One - Credit: Amblin

It’s time to log on for ‘Ready Player One’.

And rather appropriately, this first image is packed full of Easter eggs.

Appearing online thanks to Entertainment Weekly, this first look at ‘Ready Player One’ gives us a rather cool glimpse of Tye Sheridan as Parzival – real name, Wade Watts.

But it’s not just a cool look at the upcoming sci-fi adaptation. Oh no… it’s actually crammed full of Easter eggs. If you’ve read the Ernest Cline novel it’s based on, you’ll understand just how cool this is.

– Millennium Falcon Spotted On Google Maps

– Mark Wahlberg Exits Transformers Franchise

– Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber Up For Auction

‘Ready Player One’ follows the story of Parzival inside OASIS – an online virtual world which makes the overcrowded and thoroughly grim real world just that bit more bearable.

Created by Gregarious Games founder James Halliday, OASIS is full of ‘80s pop culture.

And most importantly, the main character Parzival is part of a global search for Easter eggs within OASIS – a grand contest which will see the entire digital world passed to the winner.

Here’s our first look at Tye Sheridan in Ready Player One – Credit: Amblin More

And it looks as though some of those references have seeped out into the ‘real’ world of ‘Ready Player One’… at least, when it comes to Parzival’s hideout.

So, what’s hidden in this ‘Ready Player One’ image?

Parzival’s Oasis Rig

His VR rig isn’t all high tech – Credit: Amblin More

First up, we’ve got a rather cool glimpse of Parzival’s OASIS rig – made up of a VR headset (which is definitely reminiscent of the PSVR) as well as haptic gloves, which allows him to access the online world. Within the novel, he calls the hideout “My refuge. My Batcave. My Fortress of Solitude.”

And there’s a cool reference to the book in this photo.

Parzival powers his OASIS rig by charging up old car batteries using an exercise bike.

“It was usually the only physical exercise I got each day,” he explained.

James Halliday on the cover of WIRED

A glimpse of the reclusive James Halliday – Credit: Amblin More

He’s the CEO of Gregarious Games and the inventor of OASIS… and while he may have died in the story of ‘Ready Player One’, his influence is everywhere, not just in the digital world.

Appearing on the wall of Parzival’s hideout, we find an old, tattered issue of WIRED magazine… and the reclusive tech genius James Halliday (played by Mark Rylance) adorns the cover in a very ‘80s-themed, rock star look.

But that’s not all.

There’s also a newspaper clipping about OASIS further along the wall, with a vintage headline revealing just how widespread the online world is in ‘Ready Player One’.

“Since 2021 More Then 20 Million VR Headsets Sold.”

Parzival’s Vintage Collectibles

Parzival hides a He-Man lunchbox at his secret hideout – Credit: Amblin More

Read More