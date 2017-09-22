First Look at Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The ‘Maze Runner’ is back…

But can he save himself and his fellow Gladers?

After escaping the Glade and navigating the perils of the Scorch, it looks as though Dylan O’Brien is back as Thomas – bringing the fight to WCKD in ‘The Death Cure’. But with a sinister organisation hot on their heels, it looks as though the Gladers have some tough times ahead.

And these new photos (via Buzzfeed) give us our first glimpse at ‘The Death Cure’.

After fighting off WCKD at the end of ‘Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials’, it looks as though Thomas is off to find a cure for the deadly disease known as Flare.

Leading his band of Gladers on their final mission, it could save them all.

But it means breaking into the legendary Last City – a WCKD controlled labyrinth which will likely turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. But if they get through it alive, they might just get the answers they’re looking for… and a cure for the Flare.

But will ‘The Death Cure’ be as good as the original ‘Maze Runner’ film?

‘The Scorch Trials’ managed a box office run of just $312 million worldwide – even lower than the original film… and critical response wasn’t exactly great. It currently holds a 47% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and was widely regarded as an action-packed sequel which sadly forgoes the mystery, intrigue and interesting plot of the original.

But can ‘The Death Cure’ bring it full circle?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ stars Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Nathalie Emmanuel, Katherine McNamara, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito, Walton Goggins, and Patricia Clarkson.

Wes Ball directed the movie, based on a script by T.S. Nowlin.

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ heads to cinemas on 9 February 2018.





