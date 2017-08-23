First look of Jack O’Connell as western outlaw in Netflix’s new Godless series

The first look at Skins star Jack O’Connell as a western outlaw in Netflix’s upcoming series Godless have been released.

The British actor stars as Roy Goode who betrays his gang and is seen alongside co-star Michelle Dockery in the first images to be released by Netflix.

Jack and Michelle in Godless (Netflix) More

Created by Oscar-winning Steven Soderbergh, the seven-parter follows notorious criminal Frank Griffin – played by Dumb And Dumber star Jeff Daniels – and his gang of outlaws who are on a mission of revenge against Roy.

On the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher (Dockery) who is an outcast herself in the worn mining town of La Belle, New Mexico.

With Frank and his gang heading their way, the town bands together to defend themselves against the murderous outlaws.

Jack and Jeff in Godless (Netflix) More

Godless lands on Netflix on November 22.