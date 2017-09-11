First look at Fifty Shades Freed teases Christian and Ana's wedding

We all love a wedding… and this one looks to be a lavish, if sparsely attended affair.

It’s the final instalment in the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ movie series, ‘Fifty Shades Freed’, and Anastasia and her sexually adventurous billionaire lover Christian Grey are getting hitched.

But behind the nuptials, the spiffy-looking honeymoon, the yachts, the private jets and the jet skis, there’s intrigue. And guns. And home invaders.





The movie will find Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan wrapping up the filmic adaptations of E.L. James’s erotic trilogy.

Director James Foley – of ‘House of Cards’ fame – is behind the camera, and made both ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ and this final chapter back-to-back.

Also starring Kim Basinger, Eric Johnson, Max Martini and Rita Ora, it’s due out on February 9, 2018.

