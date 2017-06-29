First Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer offers explanation for THAT Karen Gillan costume

The first trailer for the long-awaited ‘Jumanji’ sequel has arrived, courtesy of its headline star Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock unveiled the first look ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ trailer on Good Morning America, before sharing it on his social media channels. And of course, it features the iconic Guns ‘n’ Roses track.

Check it out below.

The trailer gives us our first proper look at the sequel to the iconic Robin Williams film. The storyline has been given an update, with ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ transporting four high school kids into the world of Jumanji via a retro four-player video game.

The kids randomly choose their avatars leading to some hilarious body swap moments including the school “babe” finding herself inhabiting the body of Jack Black.

The first images from the film prompted complaints over the skimpy nature of Karen Gillan’s costume, which the trailer attempts to address.

“Why am i wearing a half a shirt, and short shorts… in the jungle?” her character, the slightly frumpier of the two girls, asks incredulously.

‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ arrives in cinemas this Christmas.



