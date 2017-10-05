The first intriguing image from Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2’ is shooting as we speak, and here we have the first image to emerge from the production.

And it’s an intriguing document, which Harry Potter – and Newt Scamander – fans are beginning to dissect online.

It’s a ‘Notice of Travel Permit Denial’, and it seems that Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist Scamander isn’t getting the rubber stamp he was hoping for.

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

Reasons for being denied the necessary documentation is ‘subject uncooperative and evasive on reason for last trip’.

Where he was hoping to go – back to New York to see Tina perhaps? – isn’t clear, but we all know why he might be skirting around the details of his last jaunt to the Big Apple.

What with the whole laying waste to a whole city block in a magical showdown, and all that. Not to mention the damage to the subway.

Anyhow, we also get some details of Scamander’s personals – home address, height etc – and a hint that the Ministry of Magic, rather than the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA), might be more involved in this second movie.

With David Yates once more behind the camera, Redmayne will be returning, as will Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald, who briefly appeared at the climax of the first movie.

With Grindelwald having escaped from prison, it falls to a young Albus Dumbledore, (Jude Law) formerly his closest friend, to track him down.

Also returning are Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol as Tina and Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.

New to the cast are Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lastrange (now there’s a name we recognise), and Icelandic actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Skender, the head of a wizarding circus and freakshow.

It’s due out on November 16, 2018.

Read More:

Jared Leto to star in Hugh Hefner biopic

Blade Runner 2049 premiere cancelled after Las Vegas shooting

Oscar Pistorious family legal threat over Lifetime movie



