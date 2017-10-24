First image of Tom Hardy on Venom set released

From Digital Spy

Spider-Man spin-off Venom has finally started shooting, and we've got the proof.

The official Twitter account for the movie has shared the first image of Tom Hardy on set with the caption "Day 1", although we still don't know what he'll look like as the titular supervillain.

Earlier this month, Jenny Slate was reported to be in talks to join the cast of Venom as a scientist, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

We do know that Hardy will be joined by Michelle Williams as a district attorney and love interest, as well as Rogue One's Riz Ahmed as a "popular Marvel Comics character" who definitely isn't villain Carnage, apparently.

Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer is directing Venom from a script by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who helped write Stephen King flop The Dark Tower, with Fifty Shades of Grey writer Kelly Marcel also on board.

No one can quite seem to agree on whether Venom is part of the same universe as the current MCU Spider-Man, with Sony's Amy Pascal saying that he does exist in the same universe.

However, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that the spin-off was Sony's project and there were "no plans" to bring the character into the MCU. To add to the confusion, Tom Holland's Peter Parker reportedly won't appear in the movie though.

Venom is released in cinemas on October 5, 2018.

